CPM not to oppose tie-up with Congress at national level

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unlike the meeting held ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2019, there will be no dissenting voices in the CPM central committee this time regarding the tie-up between CPM and Congress in different states, including West Bengal.

The three-day central committee meeting that begins at EMS Academy in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday will discuss the political situation prevailing in different states and will go by the political-tactical line adopted at the Kannur Party Congress.

There was an understanding in the CPM politburo that defeating the BJP is of prime importance. The CPM is of the view that it should make electoral understanding with political parties that could defeat the BJP in various states.

The Kerala leadership which was vehemently opposed to any tie-up with Congress, as it could affect its prospects in Kerala, will also toe the central leadership’s political line to go for an understanding with the Congress in various states, in order to win maximum seats.

The party will also reiterate its position on the INDIA bloc as an umbrella to unite the opposition parties against the BJP. As there is a rupture in the front with Mamata Banerjee of Trinamool Congress and Nitish Kumar of JD (U) likely to part with INDIA, CPM will call for more unity within the bloc. The party is against creating an organisational structure for the INDIA bloc.