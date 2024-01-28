Ernakulam health dept launches Go Blue campaign to fight antimicrobial resistance

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district health department has come up with a ‘Go Blue’ campaign in a bid to fight antimicrobial resistance.

As part of the campaign, antibiotics will now be provided to patients in a separate blue-coloured envelope with details of the medicine and instructions for usage.

Ernakulam district medical officer Dr Sakina K said, “When antibiotics are distributed in separate envelopes with instructions, it will help patients quickly identify the medicine, create awareness among people about antibiotics and prevent its misuse.”

The idea was proposed by Subash, a pharmacist at the Eloor Family Health Centre, Ernakulam.

The envelope was prepared by Dr Siva Prasad, state nodal officer of AMR Programme Hub, Dr Aravind R, antimicrobial working committee convenor, and Subhash.