Phase I of Chellanam coastal protection project to be completed by Feb 15

KOCHI: In a relief for residents, the first phase of the Chellanam coastal protection project will be completed by February 15. However, the misery of Kannamaly coastal hamlet will continue as the government is yet to accord administrative sanction for the second phase of the project.

The residents of Kannamaly have been on an agitation demanding construction of a tetrapod seawall after tidal waves battered the village in July 2023 destroying the geotubes laid to prevent sea incursion.

Every year, the arrival of monsoon brings with it misery for residents of Chellanam as tidal waves lash the village inundating houses and destroying their valuables.

This year, however, residents of Chellanam harbour and bazaar area were relieved as the tetrapod wall stopped the tidal waves. However, residents of Kannamaly and Puthenthodu area had to bear the brunt of sea incursion.

“Phase 1 of the Chellanam coastal protection project, covering a distance of 7.3km from Chellanam harbour to Puthenthodu beach, will be completed by February 15. Six groynes are being built to reduce the strength of the tidal waves. The project has been implemented at a cost of Rs 362.65 crore. However, construction of a walkway, to reinforce the tetrapod wall has only started. Only 0.5km of the walkway has been completed and the remaining 6.8 km will be completed by May,” said an irrigation department official.

"Four of the six groynes have been completed to protect the harbour area. Two groynes – each 120m each – cost Rs 5.34 crore. The government has sanctioned Rs 29.90 crore for the four remaining groynes, of which two have been constructed. A 30m-long groyne has been constructed on the northern side of the harbour, with a 450m-long groyne completed on the southern side. As part of the development of the harbour we have built a toilet block and a parking area,” said Kochi MLA K J Maxi.

The government has granted administrative sanction for works to the tune of Rs 13.43 crore for development of the harbour. The project includes construction of a 50m-long auction hall, a 50m low-level jetty, net-mending shed, canteen, five locker rooms, five shops, 10 rooms and an overhead water tank.