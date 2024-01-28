RTI Act helped keep admin system clean: Kerala Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “In a country like India, it is imperative that the public should have a correct understanding about the working of the government,” Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of a seminar on Right to Information Act organised by the Information Commission at the Thycaud Guest House on Saturday.

“There were misuse of the Official Secrets Act as there was ambiguity in matters such as what is secret. However, after the RTI Act was enacted, there is clarity on the issue. After the RTI Act was introduced, people’s involvement in administrative matters has increased.

TI is one of the arms provided to the people to ensure that the administrative system remains clean and corruption-free,” he said.

State police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Information Commissioner A Abdul Hakim, and K M Dileep spoke on the occasion.