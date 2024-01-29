Satheesan: CPM has embraced extreme right policies of Centre

KOCHI: The CPM has embraced the extreme right policies of the Union government and various extreme right governments in the world, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said on Sunday. He was inaugurating the public meeting organised as part of the 11th CMP Party Congress at Marine Drive (K R Gouriamma Nagar) in Kochi.

“The CPM couldn’t answer even one of the six major corruption allegations levelled against their government. That’s how much the party has disintegrated. They are scared to launch a protest against the Union government and are afraid of central agencies,” Satheesan said.

Hailing CMP, floated by the late M V Raghavan, he said the party has taken a stubborn stand against communalism and fascism. CMP general secretary C P John presided over while UDF convener M M Hassan was the chief guest. The meeting was followed by a rally that began from Rajendra Maidan. The programme on Monday will begin at Town Hall with the hoisting of the flag by P R N Nambeeshan. C P John will inaugurate the delegates’ conference.