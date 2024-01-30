After 5 years and having spent Rs 1L, a father realises it was all for nothing

KOZHIKODE : Five years ago, a father in Kozhikode registered the profile of his 28-year-old daughter on a matrimonial site in the hope of finding a suitable match. Although he initially opted for the free, basic service, he was forced to fork out Rs 10,000 for a three-month premium membership after being goaded by a company executive.

Three months passed without any suitable response. “Even profiles that looked interesting did not have contact details. Initially we did not understand the trap, and kept on renewing the membership on assurances from executives,” the father said.

“Finally, when I decided to give up on the site, I started receiving calls saying a suitable match is awaiting your response. And, I was asked to pay Rs 6,000 for a two-month subscription to get further details,” he adds.