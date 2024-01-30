All assistance given to buy medicines & conduct lab tests to treat children with rare disease: Kerala govt

KOTTAYAM : After a family from Kozhuvanal in Kottayam revealed that they were considering the option of moving the Supreme Court to request permission for mercy killing due to their inability to afford treatment for their two children suffering from a rare congenital disease, the health department has come out with a clarification regarding the support given to the family.

TNIE had reported the predicament of Smitha Antony and Manu Joseph in Kozhuvanal whose two children — Santrin Joseph, 9, and Santino Joseph, 3 — are diagnosed with Salt-wasting Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH). Adding to their distress, Santrin is 90% autistic.

An official with the National Health Mission told TNIE that the state government has been providing assistance to purchase medicines and conduct laboratory tests required for the treatment of the children.

“The state government offers free medicine support as prescribed by the private medical college where the children are currently receiving treatment. Additionally, all lab tests recommended for the children are conducted free of cost. Some tests are performed at General Hospital, Pala, while others are outsourced to a convenient laboratory chosen by the parents. This approach aims to minimise the discomfort and need for multiple pricks during sampling,” said the official.

The couple’s determination and perseverance had resulted in a partial victory when the Union Health Ministry accepted their request and included CAH in the group II category of rare diseases, for which support can be provided by the state government. It was their effort that helped secure the approval for a Centre of Excellence (COE) at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. However, their are now striving for the permission to establish a satellite centre of the COE in Kottayam.

“The matter in this regard should be taken up by the Centre. However, considering the efforts made by the couple for the inclusion of CAH in the rare disease category and securing approval for a Centre of Excellence at SAT Hospital, the Union government is likely to accept a request in this regard,” said an official.

Mar Sleeva Medicity offers support to Smitha’s family

After learning about the sufferings of Smitha and Manu, Mar Sleeva Medicity in Pala has stepped forward to support the family. As per the direction of Mar Joseph Kallarangat, bishop of the Catholic diocese of Pala, the hospital authorities visited Smitha’s house on Monday. Dr Joseph Kaniyodikkal, managing director of the hospital, informed the family that the hospital was prepared to offer employment to Smitha and Manu, taking into account their work experience and skills. Additionally, the hospital will provide free regular lab tests and endocrinology consultations for their children suffering from CAH.