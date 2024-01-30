CPM central committee calls for joint fight against Union government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Tempers ran high at the CPM central committee meeting over the Centre’s attempts to destabilise the only Left-ruling state in the country through economic embargo and unnecessary interventions.

On the second day of the discussions on Monday, leaders from various state units criticised the overarching position taken by the BJP-led Centre against the LDF-ruled government in Kerala.

The members also called upon the leadership to bring together opposition-ruled states in the fight against the Centre. The Union government’s intervention is against the federal principles laid down in the Constitution, the leaders said.

The members from the state spoke volumes about the Centre’s anti-Kerala stance. “The Union government’s decision to cut the borrowing limit of Kerala is unconstitutional and illegal,” a leader said. ‘This has put the state in serious financial trouble, and has affected welfare measures,” he said.

The members asked the party Central leadership to take steps to make the February 8 protest programme organised by the state government in Delhi a success. The CC was informed that invitations have been extended to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and the chief ministers of Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and various non-BJP ruled states.

Leaders who spoke at the meeting stressed on the need to formulate tactics in each state to defeat the BJP at the Centre. They recalled the Party Congress’ position that all secular and democratic forces must unite to defeat the BJP.

Except in West Bengal and Kerala, the CPM will go for an understanding with whichever democratic, secular, non-BJP political party, said the leadership.