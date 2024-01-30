Minor rape victim who consumed poison dies in Kerala's Kasargod

KASARAGOD : A Class X student who consumed rat poison died in a private hospital in Mangaluru while on treatment on Monday. The girl consumed rat poison on January 23 due to harassment, sexual assault, and blackmail by a Gulf returnee. While in the hospital, she gave a statement to the judicial magistrate and police in this regard.

Vidyanagar SHO, who is investigating the case, said, “Based on the victim’s statement, Badiadka police registered a case against Anwar, 24, a native of Kottakunnu in Mogral-Puthur grama panchayat and arrested him. He is in judicial custody now. He is charged with a case of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Sections 5 and 6 of the Pocso Act.” We hgave a probe. Further action will be taken based on the findings, said the SHO.