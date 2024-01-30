Swindlers are also active on matrimonial sites, say cyber police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Swindlers are also active on matrimonial sites and their activity has not gone unnoticed by police. Thiruvananthapuram cyber police are currently investigating around 10 cases of cheating on such websites.An officer said cyber criminals masquerading as suitors create profiles on matrimonial sites. They then scout for potential targets.

“Once they come across a gullible person on a matrimonial site, they collect their personal details and contacts, including social media profiles. The fraudsters rely on their communication skills and manage to swindle cash from victims on various pretexts,” said the officer

In most of the cases, scammers introduce themselves as successful professionals and earn the trust of victims through skilful communication. Later, they borrow money by citing immediate need. Once they get hold of the money, they delete the profile and remain untraceable,” the officer added.

However, the frequency and magnitude of such crimes are less when compared to other serious cyber offenses.

A senior officer with the cyber investigation wing said, “Such cases are only reported sporadically in the state. “We face serious cyber crimes that require constant vigil from our side. However, fraud committed via matrimonial sites are not that frequent and do not top our priority list,” the officer added.