Congress allots Kollam Lok Sabha seat to RSP again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Congress leadership has agreed to give the Kollam Lok Sabha seat to RSP. This was decided at the bilateral talks held at Cantonment House on Tuesday.

The crucial bilateral talks with the IUML leadership will be held on Wednesday. The League leadership has already demanded an additional Lok Sabha seat apart from its sitting seats — Malappuram and Ponnani. N K Premachandran, the incumbent Kollam MP, is expected to defend his seat for the fifth time. His candidature will be announced by the RSP leadership later.

RSP was represented by its state secretary Shibu Baby John, his predecessor A A Azeez and Premachandran. UDF convener M M Hassan told TNIE that they also held talks with the Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction leadership, who did not get a Lok Sabha ticket. They have to be content with the Piravom Assembly seat.