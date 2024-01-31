CPI in Ernakulam grapples with internal turmoil

KOCHI :In an ongoing internal strife within the CPI, a district council member from Vypeen has resigned from the primary membership, citing undue harassment. E C Sivadas, announced his resignation from the party and all associated posts. He was recently demoted to the Cherai local committee as a disciplinary action.

This adds to a recent trend where the CPI has witnessed the departure of prominent leaders in the district or disciplinary actions being taken against them.

In January 2024, former district secretary P Raju faced removal from all elected posts over alleged financial irregularities and was demoted to work at the Kedamangalam branch.

Sivadas informed TNIE that he has consistently raised concerns with the state committee over the past two years about the unjust treatment towards numerous party workers and the anti-party activities of some members.

“I have been a dedicated party worker for the past 35 years, resigning from my teaching job. I served as the Vypeen mandalam secretary for CPI for almost 15 years. Certain former CPM members, expelled from the party for anti-party activities, are now influencing and controlling CPI. They engage in anti-party activities and remove anyone who questions them,” he explained.

He mentioned that he was demoted following an inquiry into a fabricated complaint.

Meanwhile, K M Dinakaran, Ernakulam district secretary of CPI, told TNIE that the disciplinary action of demoting Sivadas for six months was taken following an inquiry committee report, prompted by a complaint against him. Regarding Sivadas’ resignation, Dinakaran mentioned that the party has not officially received any communication on this matter so far.

Former vice-president of Kuzhupilly panchayat, K A Sivan, AIYF district joint secretary K S Jayadeep, and Dennis Komath recently resigned from the CPI citing internal issues.