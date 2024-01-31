Police team gets lost inside Kerala forest, rescued

The team found the cannabis cultivation and destroyed it, but the operation took time and it got dark while returning which resulted in them getting lost deep inside the forest, the DySP told the media.

He said that mobile networks were not available in many places and when they got connectivity, they informed the Forest department which dispatched a Rapid Response Team (RRT).

"The RRT team reached us around 1 am and then using GPS helped us come out of the forest," the DySP said.