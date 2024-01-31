Symbol of women power, 78-year-old temple now lies completely neglected

KOLLAM : Once a symbol of a paradigm shift in tradition, the 78-year old Lord Ayyappa temple in Kollam’s Anchal has now become an example of complete neglect. Established in 1946 by freedom fighter and Gandhian K G Narayanan, the temple holds the unique distinction of being the first Ayyappa temple in the state where women performed the role of priests. The structure is now in ruins. While members of the family that owns the temple light lamps here occasionally, no regular poojas are held here.

The temple belongs to the Thekke Koyilkkalazhikathu family, and Narayanan served as the priest here. In the 1970s, when his health declined, Narayanan decided to bring about a major change. His daughters Vijaykumari, Vasantha Kumari and Prabha M stepped forward to take on his responsibility of the priest, breaking traditional gender norms in the process.

Before letting his daughters take up his role, Narayanan trained them in the intricate rituals and poojas of the temple. The sister trio held the position until the 1980s. After their marriage, Narayanan’s wife Mandakini took over as priest and continued to perform the duties until her death in 1995.“We were seven siblings, four brothers and three sisters. Our father was a freedom fighter with a progressive mindset. The residents were also not against female assuming the role of the priest and conducting the rituals,” Prabha told TNIE.

The land on which the temple stands is registered on an eight-anna stamp paper. The registration was carried out during the time of the Government of Travancore.

Shabiri P, Prabha’s son, said the temple is now in a dilapidated state. “The temple requires urgent renovation. Occasionally, the family members light lamps here. Though we have been planning a renovation, nothing has happened owing to some family matters,” Shabiri said.