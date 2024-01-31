Telangana man tries to open Kochi-bound IndiGo flight’s emergency door, booked

KOCHI : The police on Tuesday booked a Telangana native who allegedly tried to open the door of a Kochi-bound IndiGo flight while it was about to take off from the Rajiv Gandhi Airport in Hyderabad. The incident took place on Monday evening.

A case has been registered against Prasanth Anagandula, 27, of Ashok Nagar in Karimnagar, Telangana, under IPC Section 336 for rash and negligent acts endangering human life. He was detained by airline employees and handed over to the police when the flight landed at Kochi airport on Monday evening.