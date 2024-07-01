Main conspirator in businessman's murder arrested by Tamil Nadu police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Tamil Nadu police have detained a medical equipment dealer, who is suspected to be the main conspirator in the macabre killing of a businessman at Ottamaram in Kaliyikkavila on Monday night.
Sunil Kumar, who ran his business in Parassala, was arrested while he was allegedly preparing to leave for Mumbai.
The police had earlier said that the gloves, surgical blade and chloroform used by Sajikumar aka Ambili to murder S Deepu were provided by Sunil.
Ambili had confessed to having met Sunil and his friend Pradeep Chandran before the murder. The murder was planned at Sunil's office at Parassala . Police had earlier arrested Pradeep and arraigned him as an accused.
Deepu was found murdered inside his car that was parked on the wayside of the national highway with headlamps switched on June 24. The engine was also running and that made the police suspicious, prompting them to check the vehicle.
The police had obtained a CCTV visual which revealed the killer walking out of the car carrying a bag that reportedly had Rs 10 lakh in it. Deepu had carried the cash with him to pay it as advance to purchase an earth-mover from Pollachi.