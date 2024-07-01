Palakkad bypoll: Congress wants to keep LS poll momentum going

Party insiders reveal that the successor to Shafi Parambil, the former Palakkad MLA and current Vadakara MP, will be chosen by the party high command. While the name of Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil is widely circulated, there is a strong demand from within the party to field a leader from the district.

Sources close to the Congress national leadership indicate that no formal discussion has yet been held on candidates. While AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been announced as the candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat vacated by her brother, Rahul, the party is yet to announce candidates for the Palakkad and Chelakkara byelections.

“The party aims to secure victories in the upcoming byelections for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seats and the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly seats to boost the morale of its workers. Consistent victories could signify a resurgence for Congress, ending LDF’s reign. Success in these by-polls would also fortify our preparations for the 2025 local body elections,” a senior party leader said.

In the Lok Sabha election, UDF’s V K Sreekantan received a majority of 9,707 votes in the Palakkad assembly segment, which has bolstered Congress’s confidence. However, in 2021, BJP candidate E M Sreedharan narrowed Shafi Parambil’s victory margin from 17,483 in 2016 to just 3,859 votes.