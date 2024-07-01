Two men drown in Varkala sea during family outing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A family outing turned tragic as two men drowned while swimming at Kappil beach on Sunday. The deceased are Anwar, 34, from Kottarakkara, Kollam and his brother-in-law Al Ameen, 24, from Seematti Junction, Chathannur.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm. Anwar, his wife Ameena, their two-year-old son Adam Seyan, Ameena’s brother Al Ameen and a relative Arshad reached Kappil beach around 11 am.

While Ameena, her son and Arshad remained on the shore, Anwar and Al Ameen went into the sea for a swim. They were soon caught in strong waves and an undercurrent and drowned.

People on the shore alerted the locals. Fishermen and others started a search. Al Ameen’s body was found around 1 pm near the estuary and Anwar’s body was found around 2 pm near Vettakada. Ayiroor police and fire force also arrived at the scene.

The lifeguard on duty at the beach was on leave that day. The bodies were taken to Parippally Medical College.

Anwar was a driver in the city. Al Ameen, who was working abroad had come home for Eid holidays and was to return the next day.