15 years after she went missing, Kerala woman’s body parts exhumed

ALAPPUZHA: It sounds like an episode out of a crime thriller series. Acting on a tip-off, police on Tuesday exhumed body parts, suspected to be of a woman who went missing 15 years ago, from the septic tank of her husband’s home at Eramathoor, near Mannar.

Police say 27-year-old Kala was killed by her husband Anil and confederates. Five of his accomplices have been taken into custody.

A special team has been constituted to investigate the murder.

"The incident came to light after the Ambalappuzha police received an anonymous letter a couple of months ago. The letter claimed that Kala was strangled to death by her husband and relatives, and buried in the septic tank in his house. We started a covert investigation and got some clues,” District Police Chief Chaithra Theresa John said.

“Later, we took five into custody and they have confessed to the crime. They confirmed the claim in the letter that Kala’s body was dumped in the septic tank," she said.

The exhumed body parts will now be sent for forensic examination and DNA test, and only after that it could be ascertained whether they were of Kala, Chaithra said.

Anil, who was engaged in small-time construction works, and Kala, belonging to different castes, fell in love and got married braving opposition from his family. After the marriage, she stayed at the house of Anil’s relative.

After one year, she gave birth to a son. Later, Anil went to Angola for employment. After being alerted by relatives that Kala was having an affair with a youth, Anil flew back.

On the pretext of sorting out the issue through discussion, he took her to Kuttanad, and strangled her with the help of his accomplices inside the vehicle, the DPC said.

Anil concocted a story that Kala eloped with her lover, abandoning her son. Everyone, including Kala’s relatives, believed the story. However, her brother filed a missing complaint. But the police failed to trace her.

Anil married again and the couple has two children. He reconstructed the old house, but did not destroy the old septic tank. He went to Israel for work a few months ago.

After receiving the anonymous letter, the police reopened the file and took some relatives of Anil into custody and it led to the arrest of others. Soman, a relative of Anil, Suresh, Pramod, Santhosh, and Jinu Rajan are under police custody.

Steps have been initiated to bring Anil back from Israel.