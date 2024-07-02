Consumer commission upholds Rs 3 lakh compensation for buyer scammed by vehicle dealer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has upheld the Rs 3 lakh compensation awarded by the Malappuram district commission to a customer cheated by a vehicle dealer.

As per the complainant who hails from Nilambur, the dealer, Manjeri-based AM Honda, gave him a used demo bike that had been kept at the showroom instead of a new bike.

The complainant said he had exchanged his old two-wheeler at the dealership for a new bike, Twister, in July 2012, and paid Rs 62,000 as its price. However, when the vehicle was delivered, he noticed scratches on its petrol tank, rusting on the saree guard and also wear and tear on the tyres.

The complainant initially declined to receive the vehicle but was forced to accept it. While riding it, the complainant said he noticed a slipping of gear and an unusual sound from the engine. When contacted, the dealer told the complainant that the problems would be resolved after the first service.

Later, the complainant learnt that the vehicle delivered to him was a demo bike registered in February 2012 in the name of Calicut Aditya Honda at the RTO, Kozhikode. He then approached the Malappuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which ordered him compensation.

“On consideration of the hardship, mental agony, the inconvenience caused to the complainant, we find the compensation awarded is adequate and no interference is warranted (sic),” the order said. The complainant will get Rs 62,000 paid as the bike’s price, Rs 3 lakh as compensation and Rs 3,000 as costs.