KSRTC promises clean toilets as Sulabh International comes on board

KOCHI: The state-run KSRTC sure is a lifeline to thousands of commuters, but answering the nature’s call is an ordeal at its bus depots. The stench is such that people would skip using the toilet complex if they had a choice. But all that could soon change.

The KSRTC has brought on board Sulabh International, an NGO known for providing low-cost sanitation in the country and abroad, for the upkeep of the toilet facilities at its depots across the state.

Amid rising complaints of poor maintenance of toilets, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, along with KSRTC managing director Pramoj Shanker, recently visited several depots and realised the pathetic situation of restrooms.

They were so shocked to see the state of affairs at units like Kottayam and Tiruvalla. Not only did they direct the officials concerned to take action against the contractors but also decided to bring about a sweeping change, promising spick-and-span toilets, and things moved fast!

“To start with, the Delhi-based Sulabh International will be entrusted with the maintenance of toilet complexes at Ernakulam, Kottarakkara, Karunagappally and Thiruvananthapuram city depots. The facilities will be handed over to the NGO this week itself. The NGO has already proven their efficiency by handling the toilet facilities of the Thiruvananthapuram airport and the city corporation,” a senior KSRTC official told TNIE.