Opposition walks out over Kerala govt's inaction on police suicides

‘Nod to include 66 local bodies under CRZ-II zone’

Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre has approved the notification of 66 of the 175 grama panchayats in the state as ‘Legally Designated Urban Area’ to bring them under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-II zone with lesser restrictions, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. He also said the state government will continue with efforts to notify the remaining panchayats also under CRZ- II zone.

Probe shows irregularities in coop society: Vasavan

Thiruvananthapuram: Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan told the assembly on Monday that a preliminary investigation has found irregularities in the Chembazhanthy Agricultural Improvement Co-operative Society. An investigation was initiated following the alleged suicide of Bijukumar, a customer, reportedly due to financial issues.

AI fencing to be expanded if pilot project succeeds

Thiruvananthapuram: The AI-based fencing will be expanded to all wildlife attack hotspots if the experimental project in Wayanad turns out to be successful, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said on Monday. “Ele-fence”, the AI-powered smart fence, is installed at Chelakolly in the Chethalayam forest range under South Wayanad forest division. The pilot project covers a 70-m stretch. The minister said the government raised the wildlife attack compensation fund to Rs 40 crore. There is no delay in providing compensation to families of deceased, he said

Vizhinjam Port: First phase trial run this month

Thiruvananthapuram: Ports Minister V N Vasavan said the full-scale commercial operation of Vizhinjam International Seaport is expected to commence by December. He said the plan is to conduct the first phase trial run this month following the completion of the necessary work. “The Vizhinjam port will be able to handle cargo after it is declared a customs port. It has already received the location code (IN NYY1),” he added. The port is currently awaiting clearances such as Electronic Data Interchange recognition, custodian code, Immigration Check Post clearance, and full NSPC clearance.