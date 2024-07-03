Gender-exclusivity nearing closure as ‘historic’ institutions turn co-ed in Kerala

KOCHI: People sat up and took notice when Kerala’s oldest boys-only school -- the 189-year-old Sree Moola Vilasam School, better known as SMV School, in Thiruvananthapuram -- opened its doors to girls in 2023.

That was just the beginning. As of now, 45 schools -- both government and aided -- have shifted to co-education. Two prestigious colleges -- St Berchmans College and Assumption College in Changanassery -- too have joined the league of co-ed institutions. The trigger for this change was the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights’ (KSCPCR) directive that schools exclusively for boys and girls should cease to exist from the 2023-24 academic year.

If the increase in the number of applicants is anything to go by, the student community and the management of the educational institutions are happy with the change.

“The directive is a boon for the school,” a teacher with the SRV High School in Ernakulam told TNIE.

“It helps increase the student strength which has been a worrying factor for nearly all schools in the state.”

Having turned co-ed this academic year, SRV saw only five female students joining Classes VIII, IX and X, but the faculty hopes the numbers will increase in the next academic year.

Meanwhile, the two Changanassery colleges are doing great in terms of applications received from students of the opposite gender.

“We received applications from 250 male students when we opened the gates of our women-only college,” says Assumption College principal Fr Thomas Palathara. “Of the 250 applicants, 146 gained admissions to various courses. We have more boys for the BCA and BBA courses.”

In SB College, admissions to the undergraduate courses saw girls outnumbering boys. “Nearly 70% of the students who got admission to various programs are girls,” a faculty member says.