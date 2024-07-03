Kerala government announces reshuffle of IAS officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government announced a reshuffle of IAS officers on Tuesday. The government has created an ex-cadre post of Director for the Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare Department for one year in the junior administrative grade of IAS.

Adeela Abdulla, who is currently the director of the fisheries department, has been appointed as the Director of Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare Department.

Abdul Nasar B, the current additional secretary of the revenue department, will assume the role of director of the fisheries department.

Wayanad collector Renu Raj has been posted as the director of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department. She will also hold full additional charges of the posts of special officer, Tribal resettlement and Development Mission and chief of Tribal Resettlement and Development Mission.

Meghashree D R, who currently is the director of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, will be the new collector of Wayanad.