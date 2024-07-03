Kerala: Organ harvesting racket did not pay promised compensation to donors

KOCHI: The donors who fell prey to the recently busted global organ trafficking racket were not paid the promised compensation despite the recipients paying the amounts demanded by the racket, police investigation has revealed.

Kalamassery resident Sajith Shyam, 43 -- the third accused in the case -- made these revelations during the interrogation. He admitted to transferring the funds collected to a medical tourism firm operated by the prime suspect, Madhu Jayakumar, in Kochi. This firm, which posed as a medical tourism enterprise, was a cover for illegal organ transplants, sources with the police confirmed.

Sajith is learnt to have told investigators that donors were promised up to Rs 6 lakh per organ, but the police found that the racket charged recipients up to Rs 50 lakh in some cases.

While four persons have been arrested so far, Madhu Jayakumar remains at large, according to the police. The investigators have found a broad criminal conspiracy behind the organ trafficking. Charges of criminal conspiracy have been invoked against the accused.

The police found that Sajith had witnessed the rent agreement for the medical tourism firm, indicating he had prior knowledge of the criminal activities, a source said.