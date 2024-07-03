Over 400 online financial scam cases registered in Kochi city limits in 7 months

KOCHI: Shedding light on the online financial scams witnessed in the city limits, Kochi city police commissioner S Syamsundar on Tuesday said that over 400 online fraud cases were registered within seven months, and around Rs 25 crore was lost from various individuals.

The online scams of around Rs 20 crore were registered in four cases in the past two months, in which the fraudsters masqueraded as CBI, ED, or police officers, or the cheating happened through foreign exchange apps, fake share and trading apps, or courier scams. A toll-free number (1930) is actively functioning for public to report online scams and make timely interventions, he said.

“Different gangs are operating behind these scams, but their modus operandi is almost similar. Though fraudsters masquerade as CBI or ED officials, they instruct the victim to transfer money to a personal savings account,” the commissioner told reporters. A government agency or a private firm never demands people to transfer money to a personal account, he said.

“We are aware of the online frauds committed by renting bank accounts of the deceased or alive. As per the information, we are inspecting the involvement of bank managers and the authorities concerned,” he said. In the cases reported so far, most accused were from outside of state, he added.

On the efficacy of the toll-free number, the city police commissioner said: “When a person reports an online financial scam within two hours, the full amount will be recovered.”

