SIO urges Rahul Gandhi to address attacks against Muslims in India

KOZHIKODE: Activists of the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) have written to leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to intervene in the continuing attacks against Muslims in various parts of North India. The organisation asked Rahul to take “effective steps to stop violence against Muslims that not only tarnish our international reputation but also threaten the very essence of our nation.”

The letters were written at a time when there is a growing feeling among the community that Congress is not vocal in opposing the attacks. SIO sought Rahul’s “urgent attention to the escalating incidents of hate speech, violence, bulldozing of houses, and lynching targeting the Muslim community in our country,” saying that “these heinous acts are not only a gross violation of human rights but also a threat to the secular and democratic fabric of our nation.”

“On June 4, a Muslim man was lynched during a cricket match in Gujarat due to dissatisfaction with his performance. This was the sixth lynching incident in a span of just a few weeks. Such incidents reflect a disturbing trend of increasing mob violence fuelled by hate speech and religious intolerance,” the letter said.

It added that incidents of mob violence were reported from states like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, and Telangana. “The prevalence of such acts is fostering an environment of fear and insecurity among the Muslim community, undermining their sense of belonging and safety in their own country,” SIO said.

The organisation asked Rahul to advocate for strict enforcement of laws against hate speech and violence and push for rigorous enforcement of existing laws against hate speech, violence, and discrimination. It also called for the establishment of special fast-track courts to handle cases of mob violence and lynching.