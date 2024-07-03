UDF MLAs gherao police station after SFI men beat up KSU leader in Kariavattom campus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF MLAs on Tuesday midnight gheraoed Sreekaryam police station after the police allegedly refused registering cases against SFI members who attacked a KSU leader inside the Kariavattom campus.

UDF MLAs Chandy Oommen and A Vincent led the protest which extended till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Vincent told media that the police were turning blinding to the violent acts of SFI members. He said when he came to the police station, he was accosted by the SFI members, but the cops refused to act.

What precipitated the protest of the UDF MLAs was the attack on KSU district general secretary Sanjose by SFI members inside Karivattom campus.

Sanjose, who is a student of M A Malayalam, was attacked by a group of SFI members led by a senate member. Sanjose was beaten up after being taken to a room.

The incident was reported to the police by other students. Finally, the cops got him released and the student was admitted to a hospital.