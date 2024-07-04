Kerala: Controversy erupts as police register case against principal, not assailants

Meanwhile, four SFI activists have been suspended in connection with a clash at the college.

Second-year BBA student Theju Sunil M K, third-year BBA student Theju Lakshmi, second-year BCom student Amalraj R P and second-year psychology student Abhishek S Santhosh were suspended by the principal on Wednesday. Theju Lakshmi is University Union Councillor.

“They have been suspended for disrupting the college admission process on Monday. The admission process is an administrative work of the institution and these students disrupted the official duty of the college staff, which is a serious offence,” Bhaskar said.

It all started on Monday when the dispute between the principal and SFI workers, who were setting up a help desk for students on the admission day, resulted in a clash. The principal alleged that SFI workers who came from outside created the issues. “Some SFI workers grabbed my hand and beat me up,” he alleged. The principal and the college staff secretary lodged a complaint with the police.

On their part, SFI workers alleged that the principal beat up its Koyilandy area president Abhinav who sought permission to set up the help desk. On Tuesday, police filed a case against the principal for “threatening to kill” Abhinav.

Meanwhile, a speech by SFI Koyilandy area secretary Navthej during a protest in front of the college on Tuesday has kicked off another controversy. Accusing the principal of misbehaving with the students, Navthej warned that “the teacher who beat up the SFI leader will not enter the college on two legs... SFI knows how to handle these teachers, but is now exercising restraint,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that SFI is wreaking havoc on college campuses. “SFI workers are attacking teachers and are issuing threats against them. These incidents show that it has not learnt anything from the Lok Sabha election results,” he said.