Kerala: Financial dept gears up to settle pension dues and other arrears post-poll defeat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the LDF’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election and criticism over delay in welfare pensions, the Left government has decided not to default on social security pension payment in future. The party has directed the finance department to give priority to the pension payment, it is learnt.

Setting priorities for government initiatives was one of the major demands that came up at the recent CPM state committee meet and subsequent district meets. Both the CPM and the CPI leadership pointed at an urgent need for the government to set its priorities straight and ensure pension payment and funds to Supplyco. Shortage of essentials at Supplyco markets due to lack of financial support was another area of concern. It’s in this backdrop that the finance department has been directed to concentrate on these sectors.