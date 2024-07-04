Kerala: Minister's intervention comes to aid of ‘reel-hit’ govt officials

PATHANAMTHITTA: Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said on Wednesday that no action will be taken against the eight employees who filmed a viral Instagram reel inside the Thiruvalla Municipality office on Sunday.

“The employees were present in the office on a holiday at the district collector’s instructions as part of the monsoon preparedness, and the reel was filmed without disrupting office operations. The officials concerned have been asked not to impose any punitive measures against the employees for shooting the reel on Sunday, a holiday in the Tiruvalla municipal corporation. The dedication of the employees of the local self-government bodies, who are willing to work even on Sundays during emergencies, is commendable,” read a rough translation of his statement in Malayalam.

Previously, a show-cause notice had been issued to the group of staff, consisting of one office attendant and seven clerks from the revenue department. The notice pointed out that the reel, filmed during working hours, had been shared on social media, violating service rules and negatively impacting the public perception of government officials.

It also warned of strict disciplinary action if satisfactory explanations were not provided within three days from the date of the memo, which was issued on July 1.

The minister further emphasised that the government fully supports all creative and cultural activities of the employees.

“However, such activities should not hinder official performance, cause inconvenience to the public, or violate service rules. The government has already decided that no festive programmes should be organised in offices during working hours,” said Rajesh.