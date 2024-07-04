Kerala: NIA takes over probe into Iran-based organ trade

KOCHI: In a major development in the Iran-based organ trade, the NIA has started a probe into the human trafficking angle to unearth the international links of the mafia.

The national agency took over the probe after filing a report in this regard before the NIA Special Court, Kochi. The NIA filed the report after obtaining a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday.

The NIA is taking over the probe at a time when the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Authority has given permission to the Kerala Police to conduct a probe into the organ trafficking issue.

The national agency has approached the NIA Court seeking the transfer of files from the Kerala Police. A source said the NIA probe will help unravel the international links of the mafia. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Saxena, Ernakulam rural police chief, who led the investigation into the organ trade and brought out the links of international rackets, said he was unaware of the move. “We haven’t got any official intimation about the NIA probe. The NIA can take over the case at its discretion,” he said.