Kala murder case: Body parts insufficient for positive ID, Kerala cops questioning accused

ALAPPUZHA: In a twist in the probe into the murder of a woman in Mannar, the police said the body parts recovered and exhumed from the septic tank of a house at Eramathoor near Mannar on July 2 are insufficient to prove that the deceased is Kala.

Meanwhile, the investigation team has contacted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to trace Anil, Kala’s husband and prime accused in the case, who is in Israel, and bring him back.

An officer with the probe team said the body parts are not enough for a positive ID as they had remained buried for around 15 years. “Moreover, the skull and some other bones were not retrieved in the search. We suspect that Anil, who was a construction labourer when the murder took place, possessed the experience of opening the tank and shifting the body himself. Also, when the tank was opened, we detected the presence of some chemicals and they may have caused the bones and even the teeth to decompose. We also suspect the tank was cleaned a few times after the incident causing destruction of evidence,” said the officer.

The team has started questioning Jinu, Pramod and Somarajan, the other accused persons who are in police custody, to ascertain whether they shifted the body from the tank.

It was based on a statement by Suresh Kumar, an eyewitness, that the police arrested the accused persons. Jinu told the officers that the body was buried in the septic tank. Suresh said he saw the body in a vehicle in the vicinity of the Valiyaperumpuzha bridge near Mannar in December 2009.

Since the police only have the statements of the eyewitness and Jinu’s confession to go on, they are keen on bringing Anil back so as to connect the dots.