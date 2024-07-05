Kerala HC Chief Justice lauds high representation of women in legal field

KOCHI: Chief Justice A J Desai said that the trend of higher representation of women in the legal profession and judicial services not only reflects societal advancements in Kerala but also sets an example for other states to emulate in promoting gender parity in professional fields. The number of women entering the Kerala Judicial Service has been much higher than males in recent years.

The chief justice was speaking at a farewell function organised at the Kerala High Court on the eve of his retirement.

He pointed out that Kerala’s progressive approach towards gender equality, combined with its strong educational foundation and supportive policies, has contributed to a higher representation of women in legal education and the legal profession, including judicial services. “This trend not only reflects societal advancements in Kerala but also sets an example for other states in India to emulate in promoting gender parity in professional fields,” he added.

He recalled attending an enrolment programme conducted by the Bar Council of Kerala last year. He pointed out that altogether 1,637 candidates were enrolled as lawyers in the rolls of the Bar Council of Kerala. It was a surprise that the female law graduates outnumbered their male counterparts, and perhaps, Kerala is the only state where female lawyers are in such large numbers.