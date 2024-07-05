Kerala HC rejects plea from Veterinary university VC in Sidharthan death case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has declined to interfere with the petition filed by the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. The petition challenged the interim order that granted permission to the accused persons, in a case related to the death of Sidharthan J S, a student of the Government Veterinary College, Pookode, Wayanad, to appear for university examinations provisionally. The single judge had granted permission to Mohammed Dhanish, M Rehan Binoy, Adithyan V, Althaf A, Soud Risal E K, and others to write the exams.

The vice-chancellor argued that those students had been expelled from the college and they were removed from the rolls. Hence, they do not have any right to attend the examinations. There is a shortage of attendance for them, and they failed to complete the necessary formalities, which form part of the curriculum, such as maintenance of records and attendance in the lab. Granting an opportunity to them, who are allegedly involved in a case of a serious nature, would send a wrong message to society.

The court rejected the vice-chancellor’s plea, noting that the interim order was meant to protect the rights of the students.

ED has no jurisdiction to probe, says KIIFB

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has submitted before the Kerala High Court that the enforcement directorate (ED) lacked jurisdiction to investigate the utilisation of funds collected through the floating of Masala bonds. It is the RBI that has to inquire whether the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was violated and not the ED.

Distribution of funds: HC seeks govt’s explanation

The Kerala High Court has asked the state government to provide details on how the budgeted amount for the midday meal scheme will be distributed to schools. The government pleader submitted that the government had allocated Rs 232 crore in the state budget for the scheme.