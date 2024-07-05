Poor condition of roads in the state: Kerala opposition stages walkout in protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition raised the poor condition of state roads in the Assembly on Friday and staged a walkout after the matter was not allowed to be discussed through an adjournment motion.

Speaking on the notice for an adjournment motion, Najeeb Kanthapuram of the Indian Union Muslim League said barring a few stretches, the 30,000 km long PWD road network was poorly maintained. He said the state government collects Rs 6,000 crore as vehicle tax every year but does nothing for the proper upkeep of roads.

"In 2023, 4,010 people died and 54,369 were seriously injured in road accidents. Even the Chief Minister had to take a 16-km long detour to avoid potholes on the road in Thrissur," Najeeb said.

In his reply, PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas said scientific methods will be adopted to achieve the aim of 'pothole-free roads'. He assured MLAs that they will be given a greater role in monitoring the Defect Liability Period of roads.