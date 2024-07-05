Poor condition of roads in the state: Kerala opposition stages walkout in protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition raised the poor condition of state roads in the Assembly on Friday and staged a walkout after the matter was not allowed to be discussed through an adjournment motion.
Speaking on the notice for an adjournment motion, Najeeb Kanthapuram of the Indian Union Muslim League said barring a few stretches, the 30,000 km long PWD road network was poorly maintained. He said the state government collects Rs 6,000 crore as vehicle tax every year but does nothing for the proper upkeep of roads.
"In 2023, 4,010 people died and 54,369 were seriously injured in road accidents. Even the Chief Minister had to take a 16-km long detour to avoid potholes on the road in Thrissur," Najeeb said.
In his reply, PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas said scientific methods will be adopted to achieve the aim of 'pothole-free roads'. He assured MLAs that they will be given a greater role in monitoring the Defect Liability Period of roads.
The Minister said Kerala has thrice the road density compared to the national average. Of the 2.36 lakh km of roads in the state, 1.96 lakh km comes under various local bodies and 29,522 km under PWD While 19,908 km of roads are maintained through running contract, another 4,783 km of roads are covered by the Defect Liability Period.
The Minister said 4,095 km of roads in the state are being upgraded to the best standards of which the majority are being developed as 'designed roads'. NHAI has been directed to reduce hardship to motorists on account of the ongoing widening of the National Highways.
Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan took exception to Minister Riyaz's personal remarks on Najeeb's style of presentation of the issue. He cited many instances where roads were dug up within a month of being repaired and blamed lack of coordination of various agencies. Satheesan also alleged that the government had failed miserably in addressing the 'pathetic' condition of roads in the state.