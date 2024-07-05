SFI says allegations part of ‘right-wing propaganda’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI has termed the reports linking to campus violence as “right-wing propaganda” and said the ultimate aim of such propaganda was to “wreck the Left student movement in the state”.

SFI state president P M Arsho also blamed the media houses for not reporting the truths about various issues and falling into the trap of the ‘right-wing propaganda’.

Even Left-wing student outfits such as AISF are swayed by propaganda, Arsho said.

He added that the CPI’s student wing should show “political maturity” and the willingness to understand the facts clearly.

The SFI leader also refuted allegations that the political patronage from the CPM and the chief minister had given it a free hand on campuses.

“SFI is an independent student organisation. We do not require political patronage to function on campuses as alleged by the right-wing parties,” Arsho said.

The SFI leader alleged there were concerted efforts on the part of KSU to unleash violence in most of the college campuses during the commencement of the academic year.

“The aim of fomenting such unrest is to tarnish the image of the SFI and to give an impression that anarchy exists on the state’s campuses,” he added.