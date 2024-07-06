Anil Antony appointed BJP in-charge of Nagaland, Meghalaya

KOCHI: In recognition of the party’s exceptional performance in Kerala in the Lok Sabha election, the BJP leadership has accorded key national-level responsibilities to V Muraleedharan and Anil Antony, who put up a valiant fight in their constituencies, even as it reposed trust in Prakash Javadekar, retaining him as the Kerala prabhari.

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday appointed Muraleedharan as the party’s joint coordinator for northeastern states and Anil Antony in-charge of Nagaland and Meghalaya. Puri MP Sambit Patra will be the coordinator for northeastern states, and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi the co-in-charge for Kerala to assist Javadekar. The party announced in-charges and co-in-charges for various states, including poll-bound Haryana and Jharkhand, and Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP state president K Surendran welcomed the decision, saying the appointments will help the party post better results in future. “Javadekar ji’s experience has already helped us win the first Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Smt Aparajita Sarangi ji is one of the key persons behind BJP’s massive victory in Odisha. Their support and expertise will be invaluable in achieving better results in the upcoming elections,” he posted on X.