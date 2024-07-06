Chaos reigns supreme at signal-less Madavana Jn in Kochi; tough time for motorists

Over a week later, the spot remains without a traffic signal. The Kumbalam grama panchayat on Monday wrote to the Kochi police, demanding immediate measures to recover the cost of installing a new traffic signal post equipped with a countdown timer from Kallada Travels.

“The earlier signal post was set up through sponsorship. In its absence, there is complete chaos at the junction during peak hours, endangering motorists, especially two-wheeler riders,” said panchayat president K S Radhakrishnan.

“It is an accident-prone spot. We had installed the earlier post through the sponsorship of a prominent hospital nearby. Now that the old one is completely damaged, we want a new signal with countdown timers installed there at the earliest,” Radhakrishnan added.

Six months ago too, a KSRTC bus had rammed the signal post, damaging it completely. Radhakrishnan said even before that, an accident had damaged the signal. “At the time, we had petitioned the then district collector, who sanctioned the installation of a new signal after much protest. This time we do not want such delays as human lives are on the line."

When contacted, Panangad SHO Saju Antony said the police cannot directly ask the bus owner for compensation but a provision for the same has been included in the chargesheet that would be submitted before the court. “We will also submit the estimate (of the damage caused to the signal) before the court. It’s for the court to decide whether to direct the firm (Kallada Travels) to provide compensation or not."

Meanwhile, the Kochi Traffic Police has submitted a report to the Road Safety Council suggesting the government take over the maintenance of such traffic signals in key areas.