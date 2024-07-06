CPM to implement corrective measures, Govindan clarifies no target on CM’s style

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the CPM completing its regional reporting, the party has entered into the phase of course correction. The state committee meeting after two weeks — where the CC decisions will be reported — is expected to come up with a final document on corrective measures.

The party will make all necessary corrections and styles that stand in the way of alienating it from the people, said state secretary M V Govindan. Speaking to the media here on Friday, he, however, made it clear that there’s no need to read too much into it. “The corrections are applicable to all cadre. There’s no need to interpret that it’s solely about the chief minister’s style of functioning. If there are any lapses, it would be corrected, irrespective of whether it’s the CM or party secretary,” said Govindan.

He termed media reports that the CC rejecting the state committee’s findings, as baseless. The CC made the same assessments of the state leadership. People will reject such fake media campaigns, he added. Referring to reports surrounding senior leader E P Jayarajan, Govindan said general secretary Sitaram Yechury himself has clarified that Jayarajan hadn’t even attended the CC discussions. There’s a deliberate attempt to create an impression that there are tussles within the CPM.

Defends SFI

Govindan defended SFI saying there’s a massive campaign against the student outfit. If there are wrongdoings, it will be corrected. The outfit has the resolve to correct itself. There’s no reason to accuse the entire outfit for this reason. The SFI has contributed many prominent personalities to society, he added. The SFI does not need tips on corrections from the KPCC president or Leader of Opposition, said Govindan. The CPM secretary, however, chose to evade making a direct response to CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam who had criticised the SFI. “There’s no need for a word-by-word response to the CPI. If there’s anything that needs to be discussed, the two parties will discuss it within the LDF, he said.

Open support to P Jayarajan

Even as allegations are being raised against Kannur leader P Jayarajan, the state secretary endorsed the senior leader. The party will not tolerate any kind of wrongdoing. The party will not compromise on any criminal activities. P Jayarajan has no role in any such activities. He’s one leader who leads the process of correction in the party, claimed Govindan.