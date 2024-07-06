Kala murder case: SIT working on bringing Anil back from Israel

ALAPPUZHA: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Kala of Eramathoor in Mannar said they are working on bringing her husband Anil back from Israel.

An officer with the SIT said they have received the details of Anil but have been unable to contact him. The officer said the entire process of bringing back fugitives from another country involves a lot of steps.

“We can bring him back only with Interpol’s help. Warrant from the local court, and permission from the state and Union governments are also needed. The Interpol’s red corner notice is also a must to bring back fugitives and we have begun steps to get the required documents issued,” said the officer.

The SIT is also employing tactics like asking his family to urge him to come back, said the officer, adding, “The procedures will take more time.”

The SIT has also questioned Jinu, Somarajan and Pramod, who were arrested soon after the crime came to light.

They will be in police custody until Monday, and the SIT is planning to move to court seeking an extension of their custody.