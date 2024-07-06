Kerala court slaps notice to attach Kochi corporation building at Marine Drive

KOCHI: A court in Ernakulam has issued an attachment-cum-auction notice for the Kochi corporation’s under-construction office building near Marine Drive following the civic body’s failure to pay dues, amounting to over Rs 23 crore, over land acquired for the Brahmapuram waste management plant.

The July 2 order by the Ernakulam additional assistant sessions judge follows a petition by brothers Abraham, Jossy and Binoy Cyriac, whose 289-cent property in Brahmapuram was acquired by the corporation.

“Though the property was bought in 2010, Kochi corporation is yet to pay the money. The interest and principal amount has accumulated to Rs 23.20 crore,” said T R S Kumar, counsel for the petitioners. The brothers used to run Cochin Paper and Boards Pvt Ltd and Kochin Kadalas Pvt Ltd.

This is the second attachment notice imposed on the corporation building at Marine Drive. Earlier, some petitioners who had parted with land for the widening of Sahodaran Ayyappan Road had also taken the civic body to court over non-payment of dues worth over Rs 6 crore.

The corporation had acquired land for SA Road in 2006. Kumar, who is also the counsel for the 15 SA Road petitioners, said five landowners had petitioned the corporation over its failure to pay the dues.

The next hearing in the Brahmapuram case is scheduled for August 8. With the corporation in deep financial crisis, it remains to be seen how it approaches the case. Kochi mayor M Anilkumar is on record saying the finances have been deteriorating for years.

Though construction work on the 1,70,000 sqft Marine Drive building was re-launched in 2015, it has missed several deadlines.