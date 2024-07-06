Kerala Governor equates SFI’s actions to terrorism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has hit out at the SFI by equating the acts of the student outfit to ‘terrorism’.

“You try to overawe people to achieve your political objectives, that is the definition of terrorism,” Governor Khan told mediapersons here on Friday when asked about the SFI’s involvement in violence on various campuses. Khan said it was his duty as Chancellor to make the students understand that violence is a negation of not only democracy, but of civilised conduct “Indulging in violence, to my mind, is a serious offence,” he said.

The governor said he has given a directive to all vice-chancellors to curb violence with a heavy hand and to not allow anybody to violate the rules and laws of the university inside the campuses.

Using words such as ‘criminals; and ‘brutes’ to refer to SFI, Khan said he was ready to face those who try to take the law into their own hands. Asked about SFI objecting to his recent nominations to the senate of Kerala University, Khan said he would not nominate anyone associated with a “violent organisation” like the SFI.

SFI-AISF war of words intensifies

The war of words between pro-Left student outfits SFI and AISF intensified on Friday with the SFI refuting CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam’s criticism against it and the AISF coming out in defence of the senior leader. In response to Binoy Viswam’s criticism, SFI state general secretary P M Arsho said ‘responsible leaders’ should not fall prey to the ‘right-wing agenda’ of portraying SFI in poor light. In a sharp retort, AISF reminded that CPM leaders and the SFI did not have the merit to teach history to Binoy Viswam or the AISF.