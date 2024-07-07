Minority panel blames Kerala government's laxity for accidents at Muthalapozhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Minority Commission on Saturday heavily criticised the government departments for their laxity in addressing the recurring accidents and deaths at Muthalapozhi harbour. The commission criticised the government departments for their apathy in implementing the terms and conditions in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Adani Ports in 2018. The agreement aimed to deepen the port to prevent recurring accidents at Muthalapozhi.

During a special sitting held at the commission’s headquarters in connection with the suo motu case taken by the panel, it criticised the lack of coordination by the departments for the recurring accidents at Muthalapozhi.

Based on the reports submitted by various agencies concerned, the commission observed that there was negligence in coordinating activities among government departments.

Adani Ports relied on Muthalapozhi for transporting materials required for the construction of Vizhinjam Port. The commission flayed various agencies for failing to evaluate the compliance of the MoU by the Adani Ports or add additional terms. The MoU with the Adani Ports was renewed twice.

As per the reports, Adani Ports conducted dredging at Muthalapozhi solely to facilitate the smooth passage of barges carrying construction materials.