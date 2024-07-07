Youth Congress denounces black magic beliefs among senior leaders

Youth Congress state vice-president Abin Varkey said that the party would not survive if it chooses black magic over hard work. Abin also said that those who follow black magic are in a fool’s paradise.

Abin Varkey also reminded that Congress is the party of Nehru who enriched Constitution through scientific temper. “Everyone should remember that we are living in 2024. People are planning to go to Mars using artificial intelligence. So we request the party members with such ideas to start working for party,” said Abin.

When asked if Youth Congress is aiming at KPCC president, Abin replied that V D Satheesan too was aware of the black magic. Meanwhile CPM leader and Mattannur MLA K K Shailaja criticised Sudhakaran and Unnithan for believing in black magic.

“The fact that two top political leaders trust and fear black magic is an example of the deterioration of Kerala society. India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru made efforts to remove these superstitious beliefs from our society. People should come forward against such trends beyond party lines,” Shailaja wrote on Facebook.

Youth Congress extends support to sexual harassment survivor

During the press conference at Vadakara, Rahul Mamkootathil pledged support to a female Congress leader from Kozhikode, a survivor of sexual harassment, who is facing cyber attacks and intimidation. Rahul assured that the Youth Congress will provide legal and political support to the survivor.

He also criticised the CPM for allegedly forcing the survivor to step down from her local body vice-president position. “CPM members confined her to a room for hours, hurling abuses at her. This is the same party that claims to champion women’s rights. Many young DYFI leaders from Kozhikode, including Minister Muhammed Riyas, have remained silent about this atrocity,” Rahul said. He said the police for delaying action against the accused who circulated obscene videos of the survivor on social media.