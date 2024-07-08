Congress leaders make beeline to visit Mallikarjun Kharge undergoing ayurveda treatment

MALAPPURAM: State Congress chief K Sudhakaran on Sunday visited party national president Mallikarjun Kharge at Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS) Ayurveda Hospital in Kottakkal where the latter is undergoing treatment. Sudhakaran spent about 15 minutes with Kharge. KPCC political affairs committee member M Liju, vice-president V P Sajeendran, general secretary Alipatta Jameela, and DCC president V S Joy accompanied Sudhakaran. In the morning, Ponnani MP Abdussamad Samadani also visited Kharge. AVS managing trustee and chief physician P M Varier was also present on the occasion.

Kharge arrived at AVS last Friday. Congress leaders K C Venugopal, M K Raghavan, and A P Anil Kumar accompanied him. According to AVS officials, Kharge will spend at least two weeks at the hospital for treatment. However, they did not disclose further details about the treatment.

Last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi completed a one-week-long Ayurvedic treatment at AVS. The treatment reportedly relieved the strain on his body, especially on his legs, which he sustained during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.