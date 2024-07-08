Human Rights panel files case against Kerala cricket coach over sexual assault allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Human Rights Commission on Sunday registered a suo motu case against a coach at the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) following allegations of sexual harassment of minor girls. The commission has demanded an explanation from the KCA in connection with the issue. The accused, Manu, was arrested and is in judicial custody. The Child Rights Commission had previously taken up the case.

The police have filed six Pocso cases against him. Manu is accused of assaulting girls who came for training. One of the victims had given a statement that Manu tried to sexually assault her at the KCA headquarters.

As per the complaint, he took the girls to Thenkasi and sexually assaulted them. It is also alleged that he captured their nude visuals. More people came up with complaints against him after the police charged him under the Pocso Act. Manu, who had been working with the KCA for the past 10 years, was removed from his position following the complaint.