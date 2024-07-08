Protests mount, KSEB restores power supply to Razakh’s house in Kozhikode

“The electricity connection to Razakh Ullattil’s house was restored by KSEB officials at 8.35 pm,” said Sivakumar R, assistant executive engineer, Thiruvambadi sub-division.

The officials restored the power supply as directed by Kozhikode Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, it is learnt.

In the evening, the Thamarassery tahsildar had reached the house to discuss the issue with Razakh and KSEB officials. The tahsildar asked Razakh to sign an affidavit promising that there would be no aggressive behaviour towards the KSEB staff in future. But Razakh and his family refused to sign the affidavit, which included statements of regret for the violence committed by his sons, Ajmal and Shahadad, who were arrested on Saturday.

Earlier, KSEB chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar had released a statement saying that power will be restored if the house owner assures that there won’t be any violence against the KSEB staff in future.

“There are 11 power connections in the name of Razakh Ullattil. Among these, 10 connections are for commercial use. The party used to default on the electricity bills often, and whenever the KSEB staff went to disconnect the supply as part of their duty, they shouted at the staff and threatened them. The KSEB will go ahead with legal procedures in connection with the recent KSEB office attack and will make the accused pay the full compensation. If the house owner gives the assurance of not repeating such violence in the future, the KSEB is ready to restore the power supply,” the officer had stated. After Ajmal, a Youth Congress worker, assaulted a lineman and his assistant following the dispute on Friday, the brothers went to KSEB office on Saturday morning and created a ruckus there.

“KSEB officials are taking revenge on us. If our son made a mistake, why was the electricity to our house cut off? We don’t have electricity, we don’t have water, we can’t even cook,” Razakh said. The 64-year-old Razakh had collapsed during the candle-light protest in front of the KSEB office on Saturday, but his health is now stable.

Earlier, KSEB authorities were of the stand that they would not restore the power supply before the accused paid a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the damage caused to the office. Youth Congress workers had staged agitations and demonstrations following the incident. Forest Minister A K Saseendran too had condemned the KSEB action.

Rights panel registers case

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case against the disconnection of electricity to Razakh’s house and ordered a probe into the issue. K Byjunath, acting chairperson and judicial member of the commission, demanded that the KSEB executive engineer look into the complaint and submit a report within seven days.

Ajmal’s mother lodges complaint

On Sunday, Ajmal’s mother, Mariyam, complained with the Thiruvambadi police against the KSEB staff. She complained that the staff who came to the house to disconnect the power supply behaved rudely. Police officials said they have registered a case.