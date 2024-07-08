Two injured in crude bomb attack in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two youths, having prior involvement in various criminal cases, sustained injuries after being attacked with crude bombs by a four-member gang near Nehru Junction at Thumba on Sunday morning. Station Kadav native Akhil and his friend Vivek, a resident of Nehru Junction, sustained injuries on their hands after two explosives were hurled at them by the gang that arrived in two scooters around 11.40am.

The injured were outside the house of their friend, Shameer, when the incident took place. The assailants reportedly hailing from Thumba and nearby areas and have been identified. The sources said gang rivalry and disputes over drug peddling could have triggered the attack.

Akhil was recently released from jail after being detained under KAAPA. Vivek also has criminal antecedents.

Meanwhile, the Kazhakootam police recovered four country-made bombs from an uninhabited building near Menamkulam on Sunday evening. The bombs were reportedly hidden by the same gang responsible for the attack. “We received information that the gang had stored some materials in the building. Following a raid, we recovered the bombs,” said an officer.