Association demands govt intervention as MVD blacklists buses from crossing state border

KOCHI: Contract Carriage Operators Association (CCOA) on Monday demanded immediate intervention from the state government as around one lakh buses are unable to take trips to other states as they are being blacklisted by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD).

CCOA office-bearers were speaking during a press conference announcing their state convention to be held from Tuesday to Thursday at Bolgatty in Kochi. Binu John, president of CCOA said that many contract carriage buses are blacklisted due to the apathy of MVD officials.

“Before the Parivahan online facility started, a special permit was issued at the checkposts for the buses crossing the border to other states. The charge for the special permit was Rs 250 and a surcharge of Rs 105. The surcharge amount had to be paid by the person who hires the contract carriage buses. For several years before Parivahan was implemented, the border checkpost did not charge the surcharge. Now, when buses carrying travellers reach the checkpost, they are told by the officers that the buses are on the blacklist as several trips were made without paying a surcharge. Several buses have 500-600 pending surcharge challans. We are now paying the price for the mistake made by the MVD officials then,” Binu said.

Similarly, the state government started implementing FPS on buses in the state. However, there is no such system in the market. “The FPS cost around Rs 3-4 lakh. In the entire country, there are only one or two suppliers of FPS. As tourist season commences in August, several new buses have been rolled out. But authorities are refusing to register these buses for not installing FPS. We want more time to implement FPS in the state,” said S Prasanth, general secretary of CCOA .

‘Govt should take call on surcharge’

A senior MVD official said they decided to collect surcharge following an audit objection. “However, many interstate contract carriers continued to conduct trips without paying it. The officials didn’t insist on it following a delay in the notification being updated to the system. This led to accumulation of surcharge dues which reached a hefty amount in the case of many of the operators. Now, the government should take a call on the surcharge,” said the official.